Christian Cage Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 9 Months

The AEW All Out match between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage was cut short due to Cage’s injury. For the fight, he was seen wearing an arm brace.

Jungle Boy was jumped by Luchasaurus before the match began, and he choke slammed Jungle Boy off the stage before handing him over to Cage, who hit his finisher on Jungle Boy for the quick pinfall.

Jungle Boy alluded to Cage having surgery on Wednesday’s Dynamite, the first time Cage’s injury was mentioned on AEW programming.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Cage is also expected to be out for 6-9 months to heal his torn triceps, a similar injury to CM Punk’s.

Meltzer said, “His injury may be the exact same injury as Punk so we’re talking again like an eight-month-ish, six-to-nine month of being out.”

