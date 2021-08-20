Christian Cage Makes His First Appearance On Impact Wrestling In Almost A Decade

New Impact Wrestling Champion Christian Cage made his first appearance in an Impact ring in almost a decade on the company’s August 19th television broadcast. Christian retired the “TNA Title” and had a verbal confrontation with #1 contender Brian Myers.
"You might be the most professional wrestler but…I am the best professional wrestler."
