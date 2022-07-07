Christian Cage Makes Reference to Jeff Hardy’s Issues During AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage and Matt Hardy had an in-ring altercation on the July 6, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite. Cage drew heat when he mentioned Matt’s brother Jeff and referred to Jeff Hardy’s personal difficulties.

Cage said:

“You’re starting to make your brother sound like the sober one.”

“You’ll even turn a blind eye to your brother’s issues to get one last run. Your screw up, loser brother isn’t the worst thing to happen to your family… you are.”

You can check out the highlights below: