Christian Cage Reveals Who Has His Attention In AEW

In an interview with TVInsider.com, Christian Cage commented on which stars in AEW have his attention:

“MJF gets it and understands what he’s trying to convey at all times. He has that poise and confidence that is hard to teach. He just has it. I look at Darby Allin, who has that cool factor about him, that Jeff Hardy feel where people just gravitate to him. It will be interesting to get that newer Jeff Hardy-type feud against Darby. I look at the women. Jade Cargill has all the tools to be a huge star. Britt Baker is doing great things. She is the face of the women’s division. She really stood out to me as well as Thunder Rosa. Their match was unbelievable. The future is pretty set up here in AEW.”