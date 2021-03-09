Christian Cage Reveals Why He Left WWE For AEW

During an appearance on Renee Young’s Oral Sessions podcast, new AEW Signing, Christian Cage, spoke out about why he left WWE for AEW:

“On Wednesday [March 3], there was nothing signed. It was a shock to me when I heard [Paul Wight’s announcement]. Obviously, Tony [Khan] and I hit it off pretty quick and we felt comfortable enough that we were going to work together. I wasn’t sure I was going to go (to AEW after the Rumble) and all the talks I had (with WWE) were very cordial. [Jon Moxley] talked to me and had his opinions and made me think, ‘Okay, I’m doing myself a disservice if I don’t at least explore my options.’ At this final stage of my career, I had a conversation with Tony and it escalated very quickly. Within a week, it was a done deal.”

“Anytime there is a life-altering decision, there is a lot of thought. I didn’t have a lot of time to think about this but what I really needed was the best platform for me — I got a second lease on life here to showcase (myself) but also help. Where could I help the next generation? That’s what I felt at AEW.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it also wasn’t a hard decision. There was something intriguing about being able to be hands-on with everything and having that challenge. It felt like the right situation. There’s nothing wrong with WWE and how they do things.”

(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)