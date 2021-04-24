Christian Cage Talks About His Spontaneous Moment At The Royal Rumble

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Christian Cage talked about the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match and his reunion with Edge:

“When he hugged me at the Rumble, we didn’t say anything. That wasn’t even a planned hug or anything. I did my thing, I turned around. He was standing there with a huge smile on his face, made me smile and we embraced and then we just went on about our business. That was one of those spontaneous things. It was a great moment. You can’t write those moments.”

Christian also commented on which WWE stars he would have liked to work with if he stayed with the company:

“I would say probably Kevin Owens [is someone he’d have wanted to work]. I really like the passion that he has. I like the way that he delivers his promos, I think he’s fearless when he delivers his promos. I think that he’s a fearless competitor in the ring, as well. I just like his style. Sami Zayn as well. I thought, especially with his character the way it is now, we could have done some pretty special things. So off the top of my head, I would say probably those two guys.”

