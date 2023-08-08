Christian Cage’s Segment With His Daughter On AEW Collision Was A Hit With Fans

Christian Cage has been causing headlines and memorable moments in AEW since his heel turn. He has not shied away from saying and doing some despicable things, and this past Saturday on AEW Collision was no exception.

In an interview with Tony Schiavone and Luchasaurus, he stood with the TNT Championship and his daughter talking about being a role model for all children. His daughter interrupts, asking if she can hold the title. Christian responded, “Did you win this belt? You did not win this belt. Nobody touches this title, but me. Only I can hold this title.” He told his daughter to go to her mother and then has security escort her out of the building, stating she doesn’t have credentials.

The segment was serious, and yet funny simultaneously. Cage has done some of his best work in the past few months. What made this situation funnier was that Luchasaurus is the Champion, not Cage.

Fans took to Twitter with a variety of reactions to the segment. Mostly everyone praised Cage for his work, some even calling him the greatest heel in wrestling.

Below is the full segment: