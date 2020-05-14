Christian Reveals Why He Can’t Return To WWE Like Edge and Daniel Bryan

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Christian explained why he can’t return to the ring like Edge and Daniel Bryan did:

“They’re different injuries. I just think that there’s not enough known yet about concussions and those sorts of things. My situation is much different than Daniel Bryan’s. He was, what, in his early 30s when this happened? I was in my 40s, so very different parts of our careers, and I feel like I’m content with what I accomplished. I just don’t feel the need to go back and dip my toes in the water at all.