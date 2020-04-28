Christian Speaks On A Possible WWE HOF Induction, Recent WWE Releases, & More

Christian recently sat down with Andrew Thompson to discuss various topics. The full interview can be seen on Youtube here, and below are highlights-

Christian says Edge getting ready to return to wrestling was one of the reasons why they put the E&C Pod on hiatus: “That was part of it. The other part of it was that Beth [Phoenix] was doing commentary with NXT. She was traveling quite a bit more and as weird as it sounds, to kind of put aside… sometimes it’d be an hour, sometimes it’d be two hours, sometimes it’d be two-and-a-half hours but as weird as it sounds, sometimes on a week it’s hard, especially when you have kids, it’s hard to set that aside when you — like I said, when Beth was traveling and it made it hard for him when he was kind of doing the solo dive thing, it made it hard for him to dedicate that time and also that he was now training and I knew that. But, we had a lot of fun doing it and it was hard to step away from it but we’ll see. We got a couple of things going on in the pipeline here so we’ll see what happens when everything kind of clears up.”

Christian’s thoughts about people wanting him to go into WWE’s Hall Of Fame: “It’s not something that I think about on a daily basis. Obviously, like you said, if I had a dime for every time somebody came up to me and said I should be in the Hall Of Fame it would be great. But yeah, I don’t think about it. It is what it is and I feel like the things that I’ve done, I’m content with what I’ve accomplished and it’s like, everybody gets offended and I appreciate — I really do appreciate the people who wanna see me in there but it’s not like this is gonna be the last year, or next year’s gonna be the last year or the year after that is gonna be the last year. So honestly I don’t think about it at all. It doesn’t bother me. But I do appreciate the people who wanna see me in there.”

Christian on recent WWE releases/furloughs: “It’s unfortunate. The uncertainty of everything going on right now, its affected everybody in some way, and obviously it’s hard to see people I know, especially when they’re friends lose their jobs but also, everybody that happened to are talented and were there for a reason and I think that situations like this, it can be motivating and I know Zack Ryder very well. I know he’s a really motivated individual, and yeah, he kind of has his finger on the pulse of what’s kind of relevant. We saw it before with [his] YouTube show and stuff like that before anybody was really doing that. So he’s already on to the next thing. He’s gonna be fine. As a performer and as a person, use this fuel to better yourself and to move on. There’s no choice but to move on and to keep moving forward. That’s all you can do. It’s a tough situation but just hope you come out of this on the other side and everybody ends up being alright.”