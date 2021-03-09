Christian To Address Fans On AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Christian will make his first Dynamite appearance this week on TNT. He is set to address fans but AEW has not said if he will wrestle or not.

Christian just signed his AEW contract at the Revolution PPV on Sunday.

Here is the updated Dynamite line up for this week-

-Christian to appear

-The Inner Circle holds a war council meeting

-Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship vs. Scorpio Sky

-Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Maki Itoh vs. Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa & Ryo Mizunami

-Ethan Page makes first Dynamite appearance