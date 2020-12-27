Christmas SmackDown Does Huge Viewership For WWE

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown on Christmas night drew 3.336 million viewers which was by far the highest television viewership for a WWE program in 2020. It was also the most-watched edition of Smackdown on FOX since the premiere in October 2019.

The first hour drew 4.097 million viewers with a 1.1 in the 18-49 demo and the second hour drew 2.574 million viewers with a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo. The show had a strong lead-in from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings football game.