Christopher Daniels Announced as the Headliner for Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame 2023 Class

The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame will soon induct veteran professional wrestler Christopher Daniels.

GCW has announced that Daniels, who currently works as AEW’s Head of Talent Relations, will be inducted on Sunday, April 2 in Los Angeles, CA by longtime friend and tag team partner Frankie Kazarian.

Daniels is the first inductee into the 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. Jerry Lynn, Tracy Smothers, Homicide, Ruckus, Dave Prazak, and LuFisto were among the first inductees into the Hall in 2022.

The Induction Ceremony for the 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame will take place on Sunday, April 2 from the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The ceremony, which will be part of WrestleCon and GCW’s The Collective 2023 during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, will air live on FITE at 3 p.m. ET.

VIP Table seating for the ceremony is available now for $49.99. The table seat, a commemorative lanyard, and priority entry are all included in the ticket price. A WrestleCon pass includes general admission to the ceremony.

Daniels started wrestling in April 1993. He has worked for numerous promotions around the world and is a one-time ROH World Champion, a one-time ROH World Television Champion, a four-time ROH World Tag Team Champions (including the inaugural champion with Donovan Morgan), a one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, the first-ever ROH Grand Slam Champion and the fourth ROH Triple Crown Champion, a three-time Impact X-Division Champion, a two-time Impact World Tag Team Champion, a six-time NWA World Tag Team Champion, a one-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, and has held more than two dozen additional titles in various promotions.