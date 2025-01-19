Christopher Daniels Names Most Talked-About Matches In His Wrestling Career

AEW star Christopher Daniels appeared at GalaxyCon to discuss various topics, including the matches from his career that have stood the test of time.

Daniels said, “Well, honestly, I was talking about this at one of the panels today. It’s almost 20 years old, but the three-way match with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, it’s by far one of the most talked about matches that people come up to me and mention in my career. Like by far, head and shoulders above everything else. That’s the match people talk about when they come to see me.”

On wanting to be remembered for the match:

“So, I like to be remembered for a match like that with two guys like Joe and AJ who are two of the greatest wrestlers to ever walk the planet. It’s a big deal to me. I mean, I feel like people also remember the three-way matchup with Bryan Danielson and Low-Ki at the very first Ring of Honor show, winning the world title from Adam Cole in 2017. Those are some of the moments that I feel like people remember and connect with.”

You can check out Daniels’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)