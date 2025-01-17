Christopher Daniels Retires From In-Ring Competition At AEW Collision Taping

An AEW veteran who has been with the promotion since its inception in 2019 is officially retiring from in-ring competition.

According to Fightful Select, Christopher Daniels is effectively retired following his match against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match at Thursday’s AEW Collision tapings, set to air on Saturday. The match saw Daniels emerge victorious, marking the end of a storied in-ring career. While Daniels has not yet commented publicly on his retirement, the report notes that he had been planning his final match for some time.

Daniels is widely regarded as one of the most influential performers in modern wrestling. He first rose to prominence in ROH and PWG, delivering classic matches against stars like Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson. In TNA, Daniels became a cornerstone of the X-Division, capturing multiple X-Division and World Tag Team Championships. His ROH career also saw him crowned ROH World Champion and a multi-time ROH World Tag Team Champion.

In AEW, Daniels was part of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions as a member of the SCU faction alongside Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. Outside the ring, Daniels has contributed significantly behind the scenes in AEW, serving as a talent relations representative and producer, roles he is expected to continue following his in-ring retirement.

Fans and peers alike are celebrating Daniels’ incredible career, which has spanned decades and multiple promotions, leaving an indelible mark on the wrestling industry.