Chucky Announced To Appear At NXT Halloween Havoc Next Week

The Chucky character from the new USA Network/SyFy series has been announced to appear on next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc special episode.

Chucky responded to the announcement on Twitter and wrote: “i’m bringing all the havoc [fire emoji] #wwenxt #chucky”

Below is the current lineup for next Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc episode-

-NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Bron Breakker

-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Mandy Rose (Spin the Wheel & Make the Deal)

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (C) vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell (Spin the Wheel & Make the Deal)

-A new mystery wrestler will debut

-Chucky will appear