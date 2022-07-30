Ciampa Comments on a Possible Reunion With Johnny Gargano in WWE

Ciampa discussed a potential DIY reunion in WWE with his former tag team partner Johnny Gargano during an interview with WrestlingInc.com.

“The door was always open. Johnny left so he could go be a dad … For Johnny, it was like, ‘Oh, I have baby Quill, and I have to [wrestle] full-time or I take a break,’ and he just took a break. So I don’t know, I think the chances of him returning were always really good … Maybe they’re better now, but regardless, I think he’s definitely going to come back to wrestling.”

“He’s in shape, he still loves it. I’m sure he’s still probably one of the best in the world right now. So for him, it’s just a matter of time.”

