Ciampa Set to Be Getting a Big Push on the WWE Main Roster

According to a new report, Ciampa might be getting a big push on the WWE main roster.

According to Fightful Select, there have been more discussions regarding “enhancing the presentation” of the former WWE NXT Champion. Ciampa, who was considered one of the likely winners of the regime transition following Vince McMahon’s retirement, definitely has a strong ally in Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H.

There have been discussions about including Ciampa in future matches that highlight his skills, as soon as tonight’s RAW following SummerSlam. Ciampa’s NXT theme tune was also discussed as a potential return.

Ciampa has received great praise from his peers and other staff for his recent work with The Miz, his desire to accept the position, and his attitude backstage since being called up to RAW.

According to one insider, Ciampa has been acting “great,” and despite the fact that it wasn’t originally planned for him to be on RAW or SmackDown, he has worked hard to maximize every opportunity given to him by McMahon.

A lot of people were impressed with Ciampa’s recent promo with The Miz backstage. You can see that promo below.