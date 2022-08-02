Ciampa Speaks Out About Losing His First Name “Tommaso” in WWE

WWE star Ciampa recently spoke with Wrestlinginc for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Ciampa was asked about his first name “Tommaso” being taken away in WWE:

“I’m good with Ciampa. Tommaso is my birth name, Ciampa is actually my godmother’s name so when I picked that for wrestling there was a lot of meaning behind that for me. The first time it was on the ‘NXT’ title I got uber emotional and then it was on packaging and figures and stuff.”

“The fact that that gets to live on, not to get emotional on you, but my godmother during this time has gone through some hard times healthwise so the fact that I kept that – I was like, oh no, if we’re picking one, please, let’s keep Ciampa.”

You can check out the complete interview below: