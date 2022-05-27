Ciampa Speaks Out on Possibly Joining Edge’s Judgment Day Faction

Ciampa responded to Edge teasing him as a potential new member of the Judgment Day faction during an edition of WWE El Brunch.

“I saw it. I don’t know if he’s fishing for likes or attention. I don’t partake in the ‘what if?’ game, I’m a bit more of a realist and take on things that are real and as they come in the present moment. It’s hard, in any business, but especially this business, if you get too consumed with the past, which is the past and it’s behind you and you can’t do anything about it or you get too consumed with the ‘what ifs, the future, this might happen,’ you get worried, get anxiety, get stressed out, I feel like you’re wasting your energy. Instead of doing that, just be exactly what is going on today. Today, I’m going to workout, swim, hang out with my kid. I’m going to do that. It’s hard to waste my energy on ‘what ifs’ or tomorrow. I like Edge, we get along, I’ve known him quite a bit more since neck surgery, we’ve gotten to know each other. If the opportunity comes, it comes. If it doesn’t, that’s okay too, I’m pretty good as a solo act. I don’t partake in that social media game and am not trying to put stuff out there just to get people talking. It’s not really my thing. If it comes and it happens, it’ll be a great moment. If it doesn’t happen, I’ll be okay either way.”



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)