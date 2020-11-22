Claim About Why WWE Started Hiring A Lot Of Writers

During his recent podcast, Chris Jericho talked about why WWE started having a lot of people on the writing team:

“The reason why writers became a thing was because when we started SmackDown in ‘99, Vince made it his motto that SmackDown was going to be bigger than the show ‘Friends’.

‘Friends’ was at its peak or was still really huge. The bravado of Vince was we were going to beat ‘Friends’ on Thursday and his reasoning and idea and strategy was if ‘Friends’ had writers, then we need writers too. They suddenly went from no writers to 15 people in a room and not really knowing exactly who’s doing what and what is really happening or what is the story arc.”





(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)