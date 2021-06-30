Claim Made About Vince McMahon’s Reaction To AEW Dynamite Beating NXT

During an appearance on SI.com’s podcast, Jim Ross talked about WWE NXT moving to Tuesday nights and no longer competing with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights:

“For the growth of the NXT brand and their ongoing relationship with NBC Universal, logically speaking and taking personalities and emotions out of it, it was the best thing for them to do. It was the best thing for their relationship and building a bigger audience. The fans don’t have to make a choice. I’m sure it pissed him off to read every week — we didn’t beat them every week — but more weeks than not we were the number one watched wrestling show on Wednesday nights. I know he didn’t take that in a good way. He’s very competitive and he’s used to being the bull in the woods, doing whatever he wants to do, and winning. On Wednesday nights against us, they weren’t winning on a regular basis. I’m sure that bothered him to some degree. At the end of the day, it was the right decision to make for everyone involved.”