Claim Made That Nikki Garcia (Bella) Threw Shoes At Artem Chigvintsev In 911 Call

As PWMania.com previously reported, Artem Chigvintsev, the husband of former WWE star Nikki Garcia aka Nikki Bella, was arrested Thursday morning on a felony domestic violence (battery) charge.

According to TMZ.com, Chigvintsev called 911 himself because he appeared to be panicked about the injuries sustained by the alleged victim. TMZ obtained audio from the dispatch call, and the dispatcher stated the following:

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife [Nikki] and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party]. There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

The dispatcher then said “RP is stating no medical is needed now” because it was called off by Chigvintsev. However, Chigvintsev was still arrested when police noticed visible injuries on the alleged victim.