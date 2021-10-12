Clarification About Bianca Belair’s Status With The WWE RAW Brand

Bianca Belair is currently scheduled to face Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match for the title at the 2021 Crown Jewel PPV event.

Belair was drafted to RAW but was not included in a roster graphic that was displayed during the October 11th 2021 episode.

Bianca BelAir isn't featured on the graphic, I wonder why? 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hPGEAXymH1 — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) October 12, 2021

Fightful Select noted the following regarding the matter:

“WWE sources [said] that the omission was in error, and plans still call for her to move to WWE RAW. This is their claim as of now, though it’s more than possible it could change, as that has happened numerous times in the past.”

Later on during RAW, another graphic was displayed that included Belair.