Clarification About Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard’s Involvement With NXT 2.0

In an interview with TVInsider.com, Shawn Michaels commented working behind the scenes with the WWE NXT 2.0 brand:

“I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week. People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team Hunter [Triple H] put in place doing it here.”

“I love learning and growing in the different aspects of WWE, but I have a greater appreciation for everything he took on. I now understand how you can not return a text when you get it. I’ve never had so many emails, learning computer stuff. Things I swore I would never want to do. But have since learned to do that. It has been a blast. To be able to step in for my friend is my honor to do.”