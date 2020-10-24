Clarification Regarding The Young Bucks, Kris Statlander Update

– It appeared that the Young Bucks were turning heel in recent weeks with various attacks on AEW officials. However, the Bucks were attacked by FTR at the end of this week’s Dynamite which was designd to give the Bucks babyface sympathy.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com clarified what roles the Bucks are playing at the moment:

“Right now the idea is that misunderstandings and pressure have them doing heelish things, but they aren’t really heels.”

– In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, AEW star Kris Statlander provided an update on the ACL injury she suffered in June:

“I’m doing pretty good. I think from what I’ve heard overall is that I might be a little bit ahead of others where I’m at right now, but I still have a real long way to go before I can re-debut basically and get back in the ring before I’m debuting again obviously, and I’m going to want to be training a little bit before. So I’ll be able to get in the ring before you’ll see me back on TV. It could be another eight months or so.”