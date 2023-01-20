Clark Connors Believes Karl Fredericks Will Succeed in WWE

Karl Fredericks is reportedly on his way to WWE after breaking into the industry by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd.

According to PWInsider, Fredericks is now a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company.

On The Shining Wizards podcast, Connors discussed the next chapter of Frederick’s career.

“It’s awesome (hearing Karl Fredericks signed with WWE)… I’m so happy for him. I think I might be more happy for him than he’s happy for himself even, because he originally turned down a WWE contract to train at the dojo. He was already ready to do that four years ago and Karl’s a little older than me, he’s like 32 right now or something, 31, 32, turning 33 maybe and I’ve always been like, ‘It’s your time dude. You gotta go there, you gotta make money and they’re gonna use you and respect you’ because he’s a phenomenal wrestler but he’s a phenomenal superstar, you know? Which is what they look for over there in my opinion. I think he’s gonna do really great things quickly so and then hopefully just cozy up close with the bosses, (has) a spot for me when I’m ready to rock (Connors laughed).

He was (the chosen one from the L.A. Dojo) and he’s the man, you know what I mean? And it was always nice because when we’re together, we all take inventory of each other in terms of — the four of us: Alex [Coughlin], Gabe [Kidd], myself, Karl — we’re very honest with each other about what we need to fix, what we need to do, who we are as wrestlers and we’ve always said that, the whole group obviously, Karl’s the superstar. He’s the guy we can see having an action figure and f*cking, on a box of Wheaties and sh*t, and that’s his role and so it’s always been that way and we love it, we’re excited for it.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)