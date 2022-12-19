Classic Episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling Added to Peacock and WWE Network

For the first time, classic episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980 have been added to Peacock and the WWE Network. Also for the first time in a long time, the monthly addition of classic content has deviated from old episodes of WWF Superstars and old house show broadcasts.

This week, the following ten episodes were added:

January 12, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Angelo Gomez & Johnny Rivera in a Handicap Match.

January 19, 1980: Ken Patera faces Angelo Gomez; The Wild Samoans take on Dominic DeNucci & Johnny Rivera.

February 2, 1980: Bruno Sammartino faces Larry Zbysko; Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson battles Jose Estrada.

February 16, 1980: Larry Zbyszko battles Mike Masters; Ken Patera vs. Steve King & Charlie Brown in a Handicap Match.

February 23, 1980: Tony Atlas battles BB Coleman; Larry Zbyszko faces Bill Berger; Ivan Putski takes on Ron Lee.

March 1, 1980: Hulk Hogan faces Manny Siaca; WWE Tag Team Champions Ivan Putski & Tito Santana are in action.

March 15, 1980: ‘Pretty Boy’ Larry Sharpe takes on Steve King; Johnny Rodz battles Angelo Gomez.

March 22, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Mike Masters; Pat Patterson & Rene Goulet are in tag team action.

March 29, 1980: Hulk Hogan faces Angelo Gomez; Tor Kamata clashes with Steve King; Charlie Brown battles Ox Baker.

April 12, 1980: Andre the Giant competes in a Handicap Match; Hulk Hogan continues to dominate.