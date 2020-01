Impact Wrestling announced the return of the company’s classic Lockdown PPV. The event will be take place on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 as an Impact Plus special.

BREAKING: The most dangerous event of the year returns.

Lockdown is coming to @StClairCollege on Saturday, March 28th LIVE on @IMPACTPlusApp in association with with @bcwonline!

Tickets are on sale Friday at 8am! https://t.co/tCPc2WiG57 pic.twitter.com/YrAVGFSJPZ

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 15 January 2020