Claudio Castagnoli Comments on Eddie Kingston’s Issues With Him, AEW Full Gear Title Match

Prior to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli appeared on the Stick to Wrestling Podcast. Eddie Kingston has stated in numerous press interviews that he dislikes Castagnoli. As a result, he was asked if he liked Kingston.

“Eddie Kingston always has a lot to say. I think Eddie Kingston is a very, very talented fighter and he’s also very authentic which is why he resonates so well with the audience. I’ll leave it at that.

I think a match between him and me would be most interesting for many different reasons so, let’s hope it happens.

[Castagnoli was told he seems like a balanced person] I feel like that’s what you need to have. If you have a lot of hate in your life, maybe you end up like Eddie Kingston and just, you know [Castagnoli laughed], I’ll just leave it at that. I like to just be kind of a little bit more balanced so I don’t rush head-first into things, you know? So yeah.”

Castagnoli will compete for the ROH World Title at AEW Full Gear alongside Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and World Champion Chris Jericho. He had this to say about the fight:

“Full Gear is just around the corner and Full Gear is always, you know, when you, no pun intended, kick into full gear because it’s a big pay-per-view. It has a lot of matches that mean a lot including the Ring of Honor World Championship is on the line that I wanna win back and Bryan [Danielson] obviously wants to win it back. We just want to get it off Chris Jericho. So, to me, it’s a very exciting time for AEW, for Blackpool Combat Club and for wrestling fans in general.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



