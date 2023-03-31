Claudio Castagnoli On ROH Supercard Of Honor Main Event: “This Match Is Very Personal”

A match years in the making goes down tonight.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship takes place at the ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 pay-per-view this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated ROH premium live event, “The Swiss Superman” has surfaced on social media with some words for “The Mad King.”

“Claudio vs Eddie… Professional vs Street Fighter… Doer vs Talker,” Castagnoli wrote via his official Instagram page. “This Match is very personal and a Long time in the making.”

Castagnoli continued, “Eddie was one of the first people I met when I first moved to the US, we traveled the road together, we lived together and we’ll settle it this Friday for the ROH title, Supercard of Honor live on PPV. You can watch our history if you click the YouTube link in my profile, it’s well worth your time if you love pro wrestling.”

