Claudio Castagnoli: “People Never Saw Tyson Kidd’s Full Potential”

Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) and Tyson Kidd were a tag team and won the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2015, but their reign was cut short when Kidd suffered a neck injury that ended his career.

Kidd is now a producer for WWE. During an appearance on “The Kurt Angle Show,” Castagnoli discussed Kidd’s professional wrestling career.

“Oh, man, he’s amazing. He is so good. Unfortunately, people probably never saw his full potential. But I’m very happy that he’s using his genius now to help other people, and help make wrestling a better place for everybody,” said Claudio. “It was so fun teaming with him because it was one of those that we were on the same page from the second we stepped out of the curtain, even though we barely talked beforehand, and then we traveled together. We worked out together. We shared hotel rooms and locker rooms and everything. It just clicked and we are still really good friends. He is just such a student of the game. Yeah, he watches everything and he has a memory like nobody else he remembers stats, he remembers matches, moves, sequences, everything. It’s an absolute blast. It was an absolute blast being in the ring with him because it just clicked, we had to talk very little. If there was a thing that we were, we were always on the same page.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)