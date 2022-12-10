Claudio Castagnoli Reacts to William Regal Leaving AEW for WWE

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli discussed William Regal’s departure from AEW during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“I will never say goodbye to William Regal because I know I can always see him or talk to him at any point. His Lordship, as we call him in the Blackpool Combat Club, he’s one of the smartest men in professional wrestling and that’s why he left the way he did, to give us that last lesson, that extra edge, that little bit more. It’s what you need sometimes to succeed and I really appreciate that because I was kind of conflicted going into the match after Full Gear. ‘Why can’t I beat Chris Jericho when the title is on the line?’ After the message on Wednesday, my confidence went up again. That’s what a mentor like William Regal does. He takes one for the team, literally, to make his team better. To me, he’s always around. I ended the man’s career, that puts you on a different respect level and a different level all together with him. The bond we have, he’s BCC for life and so am I.”

