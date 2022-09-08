Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Female AEW Star He’d Like To See in Blackpool Combat Club

Claudio Castagnoli recently appeared on AEW Unrestricted for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:

On being a member of the Blackpool Combat Club:

“It’s such a fun group between Regal, Bryan, Mox, Yuta, and myself. I feel it’s so different, like, everybody is so different, but it works. It’s not like four guys or five guys that look the same and act the same and do the same things. It’s like, no, we’re all different and that’s what makes it great. I feel like that’s the beauty of professional wrestling.”

On how he doesn’t get dizzy doing the Swing:

“I don’t know if I have the perfect answer for that. I think it’s mainly because I’ve either done it so much or because I focus on my opponents. There was one time where there were a bunch of things happening that I was trying to figure out and I was looking around the ring, and I got so dizzy. The trick I guess is to focus on whoever you’re swinging so then you don’t get dizzy, it’s just your legs get tired.”

On if it’s harder on his upper body or his legs:

“The legs go first and then it’s very straining on your lower back. So like usually a day after, if you haven’t done it in a while, a day later you’re like, ‘Have I done deadlifts or something? Why is my lower back so sore?’ Then I realized, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ve swung somebody and held his weight for 30 times.’ So it’s hard on your legs and lower back. But I never really had a problem with getting dizzy, which is good for me. But I know a lot of the guys hate taking it because they get very dizzy. I think it’s hilarious.”

On who would he like to see become a member of the Blackpool Combat Club:

“I would pick Serena Deeb. I think she’d be a good fit for Blackpool Combat Club.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)