Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Japanese Legend He Would Want To Wrestle At AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2

Who would Claudio Castagnoli like to face from New Japan Pro Wrestling at the next AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view?

The former WWE Superstar known as Cesaro spoke during the Starrcast V media call about this topic, explaining why Kazuchika Okada would be a dance partner he’d like to mix it up with if and when that time comes.

“I just pick Okada mainly because I’ve known Okada for over ten years actually when he wrestled at CHIKARA,” Castagnoli said. “Me and Chris Hero had a house that a lot of the guys stayed at, including Okada, and then I saw him again when he was training in Mexico.”

Castagnoli continued, “I think I have a picture of me and him when I still had hair and when he was not ‘Rainmaker’ yet, so I think there’s definitely a lot of history there. So yeah, that would be one of many guys I would want to face.”

Check out the AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door II media call by watching the video embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.