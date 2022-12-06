Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Which AEW Talents He Wants To Give Opportunities To

Claudio Castagnoli is out to bring honor back to the top prize available under the Ring Of Honor umbrella.

Ahead of his championship showdown with “The Ocho” Chris Jericho at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, the AEW star and former ROH Champion spoke with the Dallas Morning News to promote the show.

During the interview, the Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about Chris Jericho’s reign with the title, wanting to defend it against talents grinding it out on AEW Dark when he beats him for it this weekend and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Chris Jericho’s title reign being commendable and how he wants to win the belt back so he can bring honor back to ROH: “I would be a fool to say that Chris Jericho didn’t defend the title a lot, and in some tremendous matches and brought a lot of eyes to the Ring of Honor world championship just by defending against all comers in AEW. So, I would love to win the title back – A. So I don’t have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society, and B. So I can bring honor back to the ROH championship.”

On how he wants to defend the title against talents who are grinding it out on AEW Dark: “And then I would like to defend it in a similar way that he did, but not against former champions. I feel like I would like to defend it against young talent that has been grinding their teeth, for example, on AEW Dark, and hasn’t had that chance yet to showcase that talent on television. Give them a shot at the Ring of Honor title because I feel like that’s what it’s always been and meant was to showcase new talent and give talent the chance [who may not have] another outlet. That’s what Ring of Honor always was. It was kind of the proving ground for people to prove how good they really were before mainstream saw it.”

Check out the complete Claudio Castagnoli interview at DallasNews.com.