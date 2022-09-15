Claudio Castagnoli Speaks on Wrestlers Refusing to Take His Swing Move, the Longest Swing

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli was recently a guest on Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” podcast, and he discussed the Swing move, which he has been using for a number of years now.

Castagnoli stated that the crowd once counted to 100 while doing the Swing, but he was later informed that the actual number was 88.

“The longest I have ever swung someone, the crowd once counted to 100, but I was told by someone online that it was actually 88,” he said.

Additionally, Claudio revealed the opinions of other professional wrestlers regarding the move.

“I’ve heard from many people that it is their least favorite move to take, and they absolutely hate it to the point where they refuse to take it,” he said. “Because it makes them so dizzy, they hate it. I just tell them to relax, which I guess is the wrong thing to tell them.”

Castagnoli is scheduled to make an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage for an in-ring promo. During this appearance, his opponent for the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite will be revealed. You can get a spoiler on Castagnoli’s upcoming opponent by clicking here.

