Claudio Castagnoli To Finally Make NJPW Debut In Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli, the ROH World Champion, will make his long-awaited NJPW debut at the upcoming Dominion pay-per-view.

Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Shota Umino will face NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii at Dominion, it was announced at today’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors finals.

Castagnoli made his AEW debut in 2022 at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, defeating current NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. This will be his first official NJPW match.

NJPW Dominion will be held on Sunday, June 4th at the Osaka-j Hall in Osaka, Japan. It will be broadcast live on NJPW World. The updated card is as follows:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Yota Tsuji vs. SANADA (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi (c)

NJPW World Television Title Match

Jeff Cobb vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

NEVER Openweight Title Match

El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay (c)

Vacant IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi)

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Shota Umino vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Contender’s Tournament Finals

Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay

Winner will earn a future match with IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.