Claudio Castagnoli Wins the Ring of Honor World Title (Video)

Claudio Castagnoli of AEW won the ROH World Championship after using the ricola bomb to defeat Jonathan Gresham in the first match of the 2022 Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor PPV. After the match, there was a lengthy celebration for Claudio’s victory as this is his first time holding a World Championship.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

