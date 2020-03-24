Close-Up Video Of Elimination Chamber Reactions, WWE The Bump Guest List

– WWE posted this new video looking at reactions from inside the Elimination Chamber pods at the recent WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The two 2020 Chamber matches saw Shayna Baszler defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Natalya to earn a WrestleMania 36 title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, while SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison retained their titles over The New Day, The Usos, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party.

– A new episode of WWE’s The Bump has been announced to air at 10am ET on WWE Digital platforms tomorrow morning. The following guests are scheduled to appear:

* Seth Rollins

* Daniel Bryan

* Drew Gulak

* Tyler Breeze

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn