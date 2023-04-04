Closer Look At FTR vs. The Gunns In “Career vs. Title” Match On AEW Road To Long Island

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

AEW Dynamite goes down on Wednesday night from UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. at 8/7c on TBS. Ahead of the show is the latest “AEW Road To” documentary series.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Long Island” special for Wednesday night’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is a look at the high stakes career vs. title bout between FTR and The Gunns, as well as three other title bouts.

Watch the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here on Wednesday night at PWMania.com for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Long Island, N.Y.