CM Punk Addresses NBA Players Protesting

CM Punk commented on the NBA postponing games as players protest the shooting of Jacob Blake:

Respect to all the NBA players, teams and personnel. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 26, 2020

Same should be done everywhere. General strike. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 26, 2020

I’m not sure what their goal is. It’s personal for a lot of players, having first hand experienced brutality and discrimination at the hands of police. They got together, had a discussion and decided this was their corse of action. Good for them. Power to the people. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 26, 2020

And that’d be more repercussion to any of the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 26, 2020