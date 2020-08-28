CM Punk Addresses NBA Players Protesting

CM Punk commented on the NBA postponing games as players protest the shooting of Jacob Blake:
Respect to all the NBA players, teams and personnel.
Same should be done everywhere. General strike.
I’m not sure what their goal is. It’s personal for a lot of players, having first hand experienced brutality and discrimination at the hands of police. They got together, had a discussion and decided this was their corse of action. Good for them. Power to the people.
And that’d be more repercussion to any of the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor.
Because there was a state wide manhunt and they caught the murderer and he will live in a cell for the rest of his life. That’s what you want right?
