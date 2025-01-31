CM Punk Addresses Speculation About AJ Lee In The Royal Rumble

CM Punk is shutting down speculation that his wife, AJ Lee, could make a surprise appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble.

Earlier this week, Jackie Redmond asked Punk who he wanted to see in the Women’s Royal Rumble. His response—”There’s a big one that I’m not going to say because I’m gonna get in trouble.”—led many to believe he was hinting at a possible return for Lee.

However, while speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Punk dismissed the rumors.

“There are no clues. There are no clues. She’s at home watching Larry,” Punk said, referring to their pet dog.

Lee, who retired from wrestling in 2015, has not competed in a match since.