CM Punk Addresses Texas School Shooting and Claim That He Is a “Hypocrite”

An 18-year-old shooter killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. CM Punk wrote the following about the tragedy before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

“Feels pointless waking up today and just going about business as usual. Feels empty. I just feel so nihilistic. Let’s go do a pro wrestling show? When babies are murdered in schools everyday? I don’t have kids and I feel lost. Everyone in government is complicit. I keep deleting this.”

After wearing a pro-choice t-shirt on Dynamite, a fan called Punk a “hypocrite” for caring about kids being murdered.

“This is what we are up against. If your god has made you believe that abortion is murder, you also believe she wanted all those kids to be shot dead in school. Can’t argue with these people. Thoughts and prayers.”