CM Punk Advertised For Next Month’s WWE Madison Square Garden Event

CM Punk hasn’t been on WWE television since Bad Blood, when he finished his trilogy feud with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell.

On the Raw broadcast following Bad Blood, Punk stated that he would take a break and questioned whether he would return before facing Rollins. Punk is expected to return in time for the Survivor Series, which takes place on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

WWE has updated the official poster for the December 26th Madison Square Garden live event, the company’s largest home show of the year, on its website. Rhea Ripley, who is injured, and The Miz, who was kidnapped by The Wyatt Sicks, have been released. Punk, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez have all been added.

There have been no announcements regarding Punk’s opponent or the show’s matches. Last year, Punk also worked at MSG’s home show.

You can check out the original and modified posters below: