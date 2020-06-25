CM Punk Among WWE Stars To React To Renee Young’s Positive Covid-19 Test

As PWMania.com previously reported, Renee Young announced on Twitter she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Several people in the wrestling community have reacted to the news including CM Punk. Check out the reactions:
Oh how could this have happened? pic.twitter.com/W3ianfnkPT
— player/coach (@CMPunk) June 25, 2020
Get well soon, beauty! Sending you lots of love and positive vibes 😘
— ☀️Sonny Kiss☀️ (@SonnyKissXO) June 25, 2020
Hope you feel better soon and doing ok ❤️ sending love
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 25, 2020
Sending you all the love and positive vibes. 💫⚡️💕
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) June 25, 2020
Get well soon, Renee! We're all in your corner!!!
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) June 25, 2020
Sorry babe. Sending love to you 💕
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 25, 2020
Stay strong. Speedy recovery 🥂
— Private Party (@Marq_Quen) June 25, 2020
Oh no !!! Feel better love !!!
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020
Get well soon! ❤️
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 25, 2020