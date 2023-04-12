CM Punk And AJ Lee Referenced By Cora Jade On WWE NXT

On Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, Cora Jade made references to CM Punk and AJ Lee during a promo segment.

She discussed her decision to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell after her successful title defense against Zoey Stark the previous week.

“Do I have everybody’s attention now?” Jade asked in the opening of her promo. Paying homage to Punk, who was one of her idols growing up.

Jade said that while Stark can perform in the ring in a way that she is unable to, Stark is unable to win a championship. She also concluded her promo with the phrase Lee used to introduce Paige to the main roster on a Raw episode, “I am the hero of this story.”

Jade was interrupted by Lyra Valkyria who told her that while she was away, the women’s division made progress without her. This resulted in a brawl, in which Lyra was left standing tall.

