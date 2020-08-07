CM Punk and Booker T Share Their Thoughts On Big E’s Single Run

During this week’s WWE SummerSlam 1992 watch party, both two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T and former WWE Champion CM Punk shared their thoughts on The New Day’s Big E. Here’s what they had to say:

Booker T on how he was suggesting Big E to change things up for a singles run: I wouldn’t say drop all of the colors, but just change up a little bit. I did not say one time, ‘You need to drop the New Day colors.’ I said, ‘You need to drop the act a little bit.’ Some of the act he may want to keep. Some of it he may want to get rid of. And that’s what the business is about, evolving, being able to change your levels.

You know, you just can’t walk through this business throughout a whole career and just be one guy. Very few guys, very few guys have done. Steve Austin — Hollywood Blondes back in the day. So, I mean, you got to be able to change your levels in order to make it to that next level. Look at Triple H when he first came into WWE. You gotta be — I could be wrong. I could be wrong. Punk give me some background on this.

CM Punk: You’re not wrong at all. I think it’s evolving. You gotta realize these people are on television once, twice, maybe three times a week, 52 weeks a year. You get stale real fast. So, I definitely think — I mean, Big E – New Day, they’ve been rolling for like how long now? So, I agree with the both of you. He’s got to dump [Xavier] Woods and Kofi [Kingston]. Kick both those guys to the curb. That’s what we’re talking about, right?

Booker T: Punk is right! He’s got to beat the hell out of Kofi Kingston. He’s got to literally destroy Xavier Woods.

CM Punk on how the best thing to do is something people don’t want to see: Sometimes that’s the best thing to do is something that people don’t want to see. Don’t tell me they’re [WWE] not used to serving up stuff that people don’t want to see, c’mon.

Booker T on Big E’s star potential: Big E got star potential. I said something about Naomi last week as well, and her and Sasha Banks got all over the internet, man. But I’m trying to help these young talents because they’ve got all the athleticism in the world. They can go out there and do just about anything inside that squared circle, but when you watch the Macho Man Randy Savage take a guy like the Ultimate Warrior, a guy that’s got limited skills and ability and go out there and make this crowd come to the edge of their seats.

So many people probably remember this. Like I said, I was just getting into the business, but fans that watch this match, they probably remember it like it’s seared in their brains because these two men, Macho Man Savage and Ultimate Warrior, went out there and made them feel a certain way.

That’s what I want Naomi to be able to understand. That’s what I want Big E to be able to go out there and understand, destroy these guys! Let’s go out there and beat ’em up! Beat them from pillar to post! No mercy! And then apologize when you get in the bank. That’s the way it is in the business.