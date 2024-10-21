CM Punk And Drew McIntyre Expected To Miss WWE Crown Jewel

WWE will host the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, without two of its top stars.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes takes on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, while Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan faces Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Both matches will be for the Crown Jewel Championship.

As previously stated, CM Punk announced that he was taking a break after finishing a trilogy feud with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood. Punk shot McIntyre in the head with a toolbox, causing him to be busted open.

McIntyre was said to be injured and needed 16 staples to close a wound on the top of his head. He has stayed off WWE television.

According to PWInsider.com, neither CM Punk nor McIntyre are being considered for Crown Jewel. According to one source, it would not surprise them if one or both stars returned by mid-late November.

McIntyre still needs medical clearance after receiving staples during the Hell in a Cell match.