CM Punk and Mick Foley Donating To Help Jon Huber’s Family

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It was announced by ProWrestlingTees.com that CM Punk will be donating 100% of his merchandise sales for the next month to help out the family of Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee/Luke Harper. Mick Foley later announced that he would be making the same donation to Huber’s family.

