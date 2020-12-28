CM Punk and Mick Foley Donating To Help Jon Huber’s Family

It was announced by ProWrestlingTees.com that CM Punk will be donating 100% of his merchandise sales for the next month to help out the family of Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee/Luke Harper. Mick Foley later announced that he would be making the same donation to Huber’s family.

This is a great idea by @CMPunk – a great way to show Jon Huber’s family we care. Please count me in for 100% of my January @PWTees proceeds. https://t.co/7pvPfivuUL https://t.co/BAb0yuxsOp — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 28, 2020