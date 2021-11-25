CM Punk and MJF Make References To WWE Stars On AEW Dynamite

On the November 24th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite from Chicago, CM Punk and MJF engaged in a 20-minute promo battle that opened the broadcast. Several references were made to WWE wrestlers including The Miz, John Cena, and Triple H.

CM Punk started by saying that MJF was just a “less famous Miz.”

MJF referred to John Cena when he said that CM Punk has become “PG Punk” and might as well call himself “Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.”

A reference to Triple H was made when CM Punk told MJF that “the only time you will be number one is if Tony Khan has a daughter and you marry her.”